THE PHILIPPINES is expected to face regional powerhouse Indonesia at the start of the men’s volleyball competitions of the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) on May 3 — two days ahead of the Games’ opening ceremony.

The Philippines was inserted in Group A of the men’s volleyball program in the re-draw conducted online on Tuesday afternoon by the Cambodia volleyball federation and the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee.

The re-draw was done to determine the rankings in the group, according to Philippine National Volleyball Federation Secretary-General Donaldo Caringal.

“The process was simplified and done quickly,” Mr. Caringal said. Cambodia exercised its right of first choice as host and picked the No. 1 spot, followed by Indonesia at No. 2, No. 3 Philippines and No. 4 Singapore. The hosts, bronze medalist in Vietnam last year, open against lowly Singapore.

Bracketed in Group B are defending champion Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Indonesia lost to Vietnam in last year’s final, but remains the No. 1 men’s volleyball team in the SEA Games with 11 gold medals.

Philippine Olympic Committee Deputy Secretary-General Karen Tanchanco joined Mr. Caringal in the virtual meeting presided over by Cambodia volleyball federation secretary-general Dr. Aing Serey Piseth. Also in attendance were volleyball officials from Indonesia and Singapore.