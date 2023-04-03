Lucas Lepri Philippines breaks through the BJJ at ASJJF’s

LUCAS Lepri Philippines proved to be worthy contenders in their debut at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) competition scene last April 1 to 2, 2023 at the ASJJF Manila International Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 in Festival Mall, Alabang.

The competition, which spanned all ages and skill levels proved to be a tight one for all those who participated. Lucas Lepri Philippines rightfully claimed their spot as a top up-and-comer with 13 podium placements in the 13 divisions they joined in, ranking the team as 5th overall in Gi team points.

Representing Lucas Lepri Philippines are team coaches, Shanta Carlos who scored the gold in the Female Blue Adult Light Featherweight division, and Philip Alegre who placed silver in the Male Purple Adult Lightweight division.

Team contenders, Christian Cervantes (Male White Adult Heavyweight) and Jacob Trinos (Male White Junior Teen Lightweight) dominated the mats as they championed their divisions.

Yves Aquino and Carl Almeyda nabbed double wins for two divisions with Aquino scoring the gold at the Female White Juvenile Featherweight division and silver at the Female White Juvenile Open Weight division, while Almeyda placed third at the Male White Adult Lightweight division, and second at the Male White Adult Open Weight division.

Yanni Aguilar (Male White Juvenile Featherweight), Desmond Ordono (Male White Youth Medium Heavyweight), and Deon Ordono (Male White Teen Featherweight) ranked silver in each of their divisions, and bronze placers, John Javier (Male White Adult Middleweight), and Jamaica Trinos (Female White Juvenile Open Weight) completed Lucas Lepri Philippines’ podium finishes.

‘The medals we got this weekend is a collective effort by the entire Lucas Lepri Philippines team — from the coaches, the students, and everyone who has supported our athletes. We’re a fairly new team but still we placed 5th overall with a hefty amount of podium finishes which is a huge achievement. We may just be starting in the competition scene but we have been hosting world champions since we opened.’ Toffy Ilagan, black belt and consultant at Lucas Lepri Philippines explains.

When asked about what the future holds for the team, Ilagan highlights their legacy project, ‘We aim to continue this successful streak with our legacy project. The legacy project is the brainchild of Lucas Lepri Philippines. It is where we give the opportunity to aspiring BJJ athletes the exposure they need to advance in the sport — such as providing them access to tournaments and world class training with our regular sessions at Rockwell Atletica.’

The Lucas Lepri Philippines team is determined to continue the momentum they set for themselves at this year’s ASJJF Manila International Championship and their performance shows that they are a strong challenger for future competitions.