A pair of crucial matches that could shape semis landscape

Games Today

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Akari

6:30 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Chery Tiggo

PETRO Gazz clashes with Akari and Chery Tiggo tackles Choco Mucho in a pair of crucial matches at the PhilSports Arena today (March 9) that could shape the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinal landscape.

The Petro Gazz Angels currently own a 4-2 record and a victory over the Akari Chargers in their 4 p.m. showdown would catapult the former back to No. 2 alongside the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (5-2) while boosting their semis chances.

The Chery Tiggo Crossovers (3-3), for their part, will go all out for a triumph against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in their 6:30 p.m. encounter, that would keep them in striking distance for a place inside the magic four.

For Akari and Choco Mucho, who are possessing identical 2-4 slates, they are fighting for dear semis life as a loss would automatically eliminate them from the race for the last three spots to the playoff phase.

“We just have to keep believing that we can do it and work even harder,” said Peto Gazz Coach Oliver Almadro.

MJ Philips is expected to lead the charge again for the reigning Reinforced Conference champions after uncorking a 16-point performance in a 25-21, 25-10, 25-13 rout of the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers at the Filoil EcoOil Center Saturday.

Chery Tiggo will try to put a halt to an alarming three-game slide that came after starting the season with three straight wins.

Mylene Paat, the league’s top scorer with an average of 18 points a game, will try to do whatever she can to breathe life to her team’s dying campaign.

She would need some help from the likes of EJ Laure and Shaya Adorador, who need to step up big. — Joey Villar