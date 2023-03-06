Games Today

(San Andres Complex)

12 p.m. — LPU vs EAC (M/W)

2 p.m. — CSB vs Mapua (W/M)

COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) is on course of matching its historic sweep of NCAA volleyball a year ago after hurdling its first five assignments this season.

Standing in the way is a dangerous Mapua University side, a team no one expected to threaten the big guns but has defied the odds and leapfrogged to a joint second in NCAA Season 98 Volleyball at the San Andres Complex.

While the Lady Blazers are unbeaten in five starts, the Lady Cardinals have stayed close and fought their way to No. 2 alongside the proud University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas with a 4-1 record apiece.

They clash at 2 p.m. in what could be a preview of a potential semifinal or final clash.

But unlike a season ago when CSB had an intact roster, CSB coach Jerry Yee, who steered his wards to an 11-game title sweep in Season 97, has tempered expectations after their team captain Mycah Go was ruled out for the whole of their campaign due a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) she suffered last January.

But minus the cerebral and talented Ms. Go, the Lady Blazers have responded to the challenge and pulled off five straight wins that included a gripping five-setter and a four-setter that they eventually survived to stay unscathed.

In contrast, Mapua University has fought tooth and nail to get to where it is right now as it bounced back from their first-game defeat to Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) by winning its next four assignments.

Interestingly, the Clarence Esteban-mentored Lady Cardinals may come in tired and weary after playing a total of four five-setters and one four-setter in that excruciatingly tough stretch.

LPU (3-2), meanwhile, eyes to stay in the Final Four hunt as it tackles Emilio Aguinaldo College or EAC (1-3) at 12 p.m. — Joey Villar