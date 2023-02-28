LALIGA ambassador and former Atletico Madrid midfielder Tiago Mendes shares his football journey during the press conference of the El Derbi de Madrid watch party.

Tiago Mendes joined Atletico de Madrid in 2010 and has been an important part of the most successful stages in the recent history of the team until he retired in 2017. He also served as the team’s assistant manager until 2018.

Mr. Mendes played a pivotal role as a midfielder in the team that ultimately led to Atlético de Madrid’s first derby win in 14 years, as well as the LaLiga Santander title in 2014, among other memorable moments for the Colchonero club.

Mr. Mendes expressed his hopes that football becomes one of the biggest sports in the Philippines as he gave advice to young Filipino football enthusiasts to continue their dreams of entering the fields and not to give up.

Recently, LaLiga also held the Heroes Off The Pitch Gala Dinner which conferred awards to Filipino athletes and organizations for their invaluable contribution to the growth of football and sports in the Philippines.