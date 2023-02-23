ALL eyes may be on reigning champion National University (NU) but De La Salle University (DLSU) is out to defy the odds and unleash a title run of its own after a runner-up finish last season — with interim coach Noel Orcullo calling the shots this time.

Albeit only serving on an interim basis in lieu of head coach Ramil de Jesus, Mr. Orcullo vows his readiness to steer the ship right for the Lady Spikers in a tough bid to get the job done in UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament unfurling this weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It’s the first UAAP coaching stint for Mr. Orcullo, who has been the long-time deputy of Mr. De Jesus that authored De La Salle’s 11 titles and seven runner-up finishes in 24 seasons.

Without Mr. De Jesus this time, who is expected to return in the second round, Mr. Orcullo faces a tall order though he already got a glimpse of it when he called the shots for De La Salle in the inaugural Shakey’ Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Tournament last year.

The Lady Spikers, once again, settled for second place behind champion NU in SSL — making it an extra motivation to complete an unfinished business at last.

De La Salle takes on Santo Tomas University on Sunday, fielding an intact core led by Jolina Dela Cruz, Thea Gagate, Fifi Sharma, Leila Cruz and Justine Jazareno with rookie Angel Canino. Spiker Alleiah Malaluan is out for now due to a minor knee injury. — John Bryan Ulanday