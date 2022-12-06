SMART Omega Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) team finally got their visa application approved Dec. 5, in time for the CODM World Championships in North Carolina, USA slated Dec. 15-18, 2022.

Last July 2022, House Bill 01285 or “An Act Declaring the Month of October of every year as ‘National Esports Month’ and for other purposes” was also filed in the Congress to support the continuously growing esports scene in the country where Smart Omega has already made its mark with competitive professional teams in CODM, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, DOTA 2, and Hyperfront.