RUDZMA Abubakar and Islay Erika Bomogao ruled their respective events that showcased the toughness of the national team from muay thai in the 8th Philippine Sports Commission Women’s Martial Arts (PSC WMA) Festival at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Ms. Abubakar, a Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, defeated fellow national team member Floryvic Montero of Team Bagsik to clinch the gold medal in the 48kg category while Ms. Bomogao proved herself superior over SEA Games waikru partner Rhichein Yosorez in the individual waikru event.

A proud native of Baguio City, Mmess. Bomogao and Yosorez struck gold in women’s waikru during the SEA Games earlier this in Vietnam. They participated in the WMA Festival as part of their preparations for several forthcoming tournaments as well as for the 6th Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games in Bangkok, Thailand next year.

Team Bagsik’s Mary Glyde Elizabeth Salazar (48kg), Allysa Kylie Mallari (60kg) and April Joy La Madrid (63.5kg) also dominated their weight classes as a show of force in the six-day meet organized by PSC and supported by Pocari Sweat and Go21. Team Bagsik is the moniker of the national muay thai team.

Romarah Derrica Cerezo (54kg) of Bootcamp Muay Thai, Claire De Guzman (57kg) of PAF Veterans, Ronelyn Tondag (-45kg) of Malabonian Ninjas and Baby Jane Buzon (45kg) of PAF Veterans completed the cast of gold-medal winners in muay thai.

In combat sambo at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Mariane Mariano bested Jomary Torres to secure the under 54kg title while Geli Bulaong claimed the under 59kg diadem at the expense of Charina Margallo. Princess Cortez (under 54kg) and Aislinin Agnes Yap (under 80kg) were the top finishers in sport sambo after downing Amber Arcilla and Lea Loren Quimba, respectively.