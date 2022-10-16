NATIONAL University ran into a game Ateneo as it fashioned out a 25-8, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19 victory yesterday that completed a Pool C sweep in the Shakey’s Super League at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs dominated the first two sets but the Eagles fought back in the third set and gave it all in the fourth before the latter came short as the former showed tremendous poise to hang on to the win.

It was the third straight triumph for the reigning UAAP champion, which is a heavy favorite to rule here.

But it didn’t come as easy as NU’s straight set triumphs over Arellano U and Jose Rizal U as Ateneo, spearheaded by the power-hitting Faith Nisperos, showed some big fight.

Michaela Belen, a rookie UAAP MVP, was a cut above the rest as she came through with the hits that mattered the most and didn’t flinch amid the huge Nisperos-paced rally.

Ateneo succumbed to its first defeat in three outings but its place in the playoff had already been secured even before the game started. — J. Villar