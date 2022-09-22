SEVENTEEN-year-old Chester Neil Reyes emerged champion of the 2022 Araneta City Chess Tournament held on Sunday, September 18, at the activity area of Ali Mall.

Mr. Reyes accumulated seven points to win the open chess tournament and bring home P10,000. He bested 68 other participants, including 50-year-old Romeo Alcodia, who was named Best Senior Player.

Alekheine Nouri and Christian Arroyo placed first and second runners-up with six points each, and bagged P5,000 and P3,000, respectively. Narciso Gumila and Kevin Arquero ranked 3rd and 4th runners-up with 5.5 and 5 points, respectively, and won gift certificates from Pizza Hut.

Completing the Top 10 all with five points each are Rommel Lucion (6th), Phil Martin Casiguran (7th), Richlieu Salcedo (8th), Sherwin Tiu (9th), and Joshua Michael Yongco (10th).

Seventh placer Casiguran, 11 years old, was also adjudged as the Best Kiddie Player.

The one-day chess fest was highlighted by the exhibition at Araneta City’s Giant Chess Board in Ali Mall by Women FIDE Master and National University standout Allany Doroy and her coach, USA chess master Jose Aquino.

The 2022 Araneta City Chess Tournament served as the 2nd chess event organized by Araneta City, in partnership with the National Chess Federation of the Philippines. The participants of the chess were woodpushers from different age groups.