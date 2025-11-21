It has been an enduring belief that education is the greatest equalizer. In the classroom, education does not see any social classes — but access to it does. The youth is the future of any nation, yet the education sector has been one of the Philippines’ greatest problems with poverty as the contributing factor. This is reflected in a statistic by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA): nearly 11 million children and young Filipinos are not attending formal school.

Acknowledging this persisting situation, leading companies and conglomerates endeavor to invest in education, from building classrooms to providing scholarships.

A clear example of a sustained private sector scholarship is the SM Group’s social-development arm, SM Foundation, Inc. (SMFI). Founded in 1993 as part of the late Henry Sy, Sr.’s commitment to corporate citizenship, the SMFI’s college scholarship began with 100 scholars. SM also provides complimentary allowance intended for completion and employability that can extend to household budgeting. Part-time job opportunities within the SM group during semestral breaks are offered. SMFI’s college scholarship integrates personal development, enrichment activities, and academic support through workshops and team-building exercises, intended to prepare them for the workplace. The program serves students aiming to pursue degrees in computer science, engineering, business, accounting, and education at partner colleges and universities nationwide.

Another example is the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF), created in 1992 after the founders of JG Summit Holdings, Inc. endowed the foundation with corporate shares. Over the past three decades, it has strengthened its goal “to have a lasting impact on education in the Philippines” through multiple scholarship tracks, including the STEM Scholarship for Excellence, the NextGen Scholarship for Excellence for dependents of company employees, and technical-vocational initiatives such as Iskolar ni Juan. Scholars receive annual grants that range from P80,000 to P120,000 depending on university — and benefits extend far beyond tuition. GBF Scholars have access to internships and potential employment with JG Summit business units, bridging education to industry.

Yuchengco Group of Companies’ (YGC) AY Foundation also has its long-running initiative, the AYF Scholarship Program, one of the earliest sustained business-funded scholarship programs. The foundation has consistently offered scholarships to financially challenged students, including dependents of YGC employees as well as children and youth from vulnerable sectors such as street communities and indigenous groups.

The Jollibee Group Foundation’s Accelerating Competencies in Education (ACE) Scholarship Program helps students pursuing degrees that align with the company’s food service ecosystem. The program also provides scholars with leadership formation, industry exposure, and work opportunities, helping them develop both professional competencies and values-driven work ethic.

Recognizing that educating women create a ripple effect for families and communities, the Ayala Foundation U-Go Scholar Program champions young Filipino women, particularly those who demonstrate exceptional academic merit and strong commitment to community service despite facing financial limitations. The program offers direct financial assistance to help scholars stay in school and complete their undergraduate degrees.

Scholarship initiatives from the country’s business community exemplify how sustained private investment — when partnered with holistic support and alignment with community needs — can become an engine of social mobility.

As the nation confronts new economic and technological shifts, the continued success of these scholarships will depend on their capacity to adapt for tomorrow’s jobs while preserving the intergenerational hope that education brings. — Krystal Angela H. Gamboa