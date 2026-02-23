Mapúa University School of Multimedia and Digital Arts (SoMDA) recently teamed up with Sony Philippines Film School Caravan to host “Framing the Future: The Essential Gears and the Stories You’ll Tell,” a film workshop that aims to bridge high-end technology and the art of the narrative, specifically designed for students and aspiring visual storytellers.

“Framing the Future” featured highly acclaimed Filipino cinematographer Tey Clamor, LPS, who is known for her work on films such as Isa Pa With Feelings, Balota, Metamorphosis, and Babae at Baril. Ms. Clamor also shared her professional insights and technical expertise during the event.

The session provided attendees with deep dives into cinematic storytelling and industry trends, practical knowledge on the tools required for modern filmmaking, and a unique opportunity for students to test the latest Sony cameras and equipment firsthand.

Mapúa Multimedia Arts Program Chair Aleia Garcia acknowledged the Sony Philippines team led by Demand Creation Executive Allison Datu, Senior Marketing Executive for Digital Imaging JD Domingo, Marketing Executive for Digital Imaging Ralph Salazar, and Marketing Communications Manager Pearl Lumanao, as well as Aputure Philippines Marketing Associate Razel Olifernes for partnering with the school to organize the workshop.

Ms. Garcia also thanked SoMDA Dean David Corpuz, Creative Cluster Head Jonah Lim, Digital Film Program Chair Karen Rey, Broadcast Media Program Chair Norman Manalaysay, The New Builder Adviser Seymour Sanchez, Hiraya Student Council led by adviser Ian Boots Bautista, and faculty and students who took their time to attend the event.

A heartfelt acknowledgement was also given to SoMDA Technical Assistant Ruby Sagun, who recently passed away, for her tireless support throughout the planning process.

Beyond technical training, the workshop focused on encouraging attendees to embrace the beauty of storytelling through moving images. By sharpening their craft and discovering new tools, students are empowered to tell stories that will set them apart in a competitive industry.

“To everyone here, please know that this is more than just an event. This is to encourage ourselves to embrace the beauty of storytelling whether through film, photography, or writing. This is our shared purpose,” Ms. Garcia concluded.

As part of the initiative, the Sony Philippines Film School Caravan 2026 also visited the Mowelfund Film Institute with Ms. Clamor and Commercial Director and Sony Product Expert Nigel Laxamana for Cinematic Live Production with the Sony Cinema Line on Feb. 5, and CIIT College of Arts and Technology with award-winning filmmaker Lee Briones-Meily on Feb. 6.

