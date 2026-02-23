Filipino-led digital remittance company BCRemit has expanded its services to 23 countries and announced plans to scale its operations to provide tailored cross-border payment solutions beyond the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The company plans to launch a suite of cross-border payment services tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), business process outsourcings (BPOs), and freelancers, marking a significant expansion beyond its core Filipino roots. This evolution targets a broader global audience, aiming to provide services for other major migrant markets, including those from India, Mexico, and China.

“Our mission has always been to show that Filipino-led innovation can offer transformative solutions to the world. By expanding our services beyond our core community, we aim to serve as a global financial partner built on Filipino values ready to serve the world’s most dynamic economies,” said Oliver Calma, founder and CEO of BCRemit.

BCRemit will start 2026 with the launch of a new QR-payment collection feature in partnership with Coins.ph. This feature will streamline outbound remittances from the Philippines, further strengthening BCRemit’s established integrations with major e-wallet platforms. This innovation is set to complement the surging remittance economy, which reached $2.91 billion in November 2025 alone.

Looking ahead, BCRemit also envisions evolving as an all-in-one financial platform, diversifying its product offerings to introduce loans, e-wallets, stablecoin, and investments.

Currently, BCRemit has processed over 1 million transactions since its launch, amounting to over $600 million in transaction value, underscoring the platform’s robust capability to seamlessly facilitate high-volume cross-border settlements.

BCRemit is leveraging its strategic partnership with Circle Internet Financial to harness technology in overcoming the challenges of traditional remittances. By utilizing blockchain technology and USDC stablecoins, the platform has successfully reduced transaction costs to approximately 1%, a stark contrast to the global average remittance cost of 6.4%. This infrastructure allows for near-instant settlements, bypassing the three- to five-day delays typical of traditional banking channels and ensuring that funds reach their destination at their highest possible value.

“We saw firsthand the impact of financial delays on our own family growing up, and that drives our commitment to innovation today,” said Gio Calma, co-founder and director of BCRemit. “We understand that for our customers, remittances aren’t just transactions, they’re a lifeline. As we expand, we remain focused on creating a trusted financial gateway that serves every Filipino from around the world.”

Operating under the regulatory oversight of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Banco de España, and Bank of Canada, BCRemit remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance to serving over 10.8 million overseas Filipinos across the world with seamless, secure financial services made by Filipinos, for Filipinos.

