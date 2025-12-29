Makesense Asia, a leading regional Ecosystem Support Organization (ESO) and incubator focused on just and regenerative solutions, is set to host its highly anticipated Makesense Academy 8 Demo Day on Jan. 22, 2026 at the Philippine Innovation Hub. The event will culminate eight years of expertise by showcasing a hand-picked cohort of growth-ready early-stage social enterprises driving systemic change across the Philippines.

Makesense Academy 8 Demo Day serves as an exclusive platform for the investment community, impact accelerators, corporate leaders, and policy makers to secure direct access to ventures that have successfully completed the rigorous Makesense Academy program. This intensive incubation is designed to de-risk early-stage startups and prepare them for significant investment and large-scale impact.

This year’s cohort features inspiring impact entrepreneurs tackling some of the nation’s most pressing social and environmental challenges in critical sectors, including circular economy, edtech, and sustainable agriculture. These entrepreneurs offer field-tested, scalable solutions that align with and contribute to national development goals and global sustainability mandates.

An early milestone for Academy 8, the Founders’ Retreat brings the cohort together to build community and lay the groundwork for strong organizational foundations.

“This cohort of entrepreneurs has completed a rigorous incubation program focusing specifically on solidifying their internal processes, operations, and strengthening market-critical partnerships,” Ally Malvar, Makesense Asia incubation lead, said.

“What is undeniable is their proven capacity to create viable, collaborative, and impactful business models that are addressing everything from upcycling glass waste to sustainable agriculture. This Demo Day is your chance to witness the solutions that allow us to tangibly imagine alternative, regenerative futures. It proves that innovation, circularity, and sustainability are not just about advocacy; they are the most promising avenues for economic growth and national progress. We invite all strategic partners — investors, industry leaders, policy makers and more — to add the essential fuel of investment and support to these impact-driven solutions,” she added.

The Makesense Academy team also curated a selection of top-performing social startups and Academy alumni who will also be featured at the Jan. 22 Demo Day, to connect investors with more investment opportunities.

Demo Day is the culminating activity of every batch of Makesense Academy. In recent years, alumni who pitched at Academy Demo Days include Rezbin, one of the recipients of the 2025 Filipinnovation Award, CP Health Innovations, a recipient of the 2024 Benita and Catalino Yap Foundation (BCYF) Innovation Award, and Capilli Trading, a recognized circular economy innovator turning hair waste into high‑impact products. Alumni of the Makesense Academy have collectively impacted at least 135k+ lives across the Philippines in three years.

Makesense invites investors, policy makers, professionals, and impact advocates to witness these field-tested solutions firsthand. Secure your reserved slot for the Makesense Academy 8 Demo Day by registering at https://luma.com/wdft48tf by Jan. 12, 2026.

