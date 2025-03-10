Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna (Mapúa MCL) reaffirmed its commitment to global collaboration and transformative education as it celebrated its international milestones at the recent Mapúa MCL Internationalization (IZN) Highlights event.

Held as part of the institution’s 19th founding anniversary with the theme “Building the Future,” the event recognized the invaluable contributions of Mapúa MCL’s industry partners who played a crucial role in its success.

Pioneering internationalization efforts among higher education institutions in South Luzon, the IZN Highlights event brought together representatives from the academe, local government, and key stakeholders to honor partnerships that have strengthened industry-academe linkages, collaborative research, and social responsibility initiatives.

“In an interconnected world, internationalization is no longer an option. It’s already a necessity to prepare our students to thrive in a competitive global landscape. It is through internationalization that we open doors to boundless opportunities, foster global collaboration, and provide our students and faculty with world-class academic and professional experiences. Our commitment to internationalization is demonstrated through prestigious accreditations and recognitions that we earned,” Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo, president and chief executive officer of Mapúa MCL, said.

A major highlight of the event was the recognition of outstanding strategic partners whose collaborations have significantly contributed to Mapúa MCL’s achievements. The Outstanding Strategic Partner for Industry-Academe Linkage Award honored partners like Accenture, Inc., Amkor Technology Philippines, and DENSO Philippines Corp., for providing students with essential hands-on training, practical experience, and career development opportunities, enhancing their employability and professional readiness.

Mapúa MCL also recognized its partners in the academe that have significantly contributed to its research endeavors with the Outstanding Strategic Partner for Research Award and the Outstanding Strategic Partner for Social Responsibility Award for partners whose efforts in social initiatives have addressed critical community needs, fostered sustainable development and amplified the institution’s positive impact on society such as AY Foundation, Maibarara Geothermal, Inc., and PetroEnergy Resources Corp.

