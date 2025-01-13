Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange platform and Web3 company, is taking its ‘Bitget Builders Program’ to soaring heights as it celebrates reaching 5,000 connections and aims to expand its global recruitment initiative to more places like the Philippines.

Launched in June 2023, the Bitget Builders Program fosters a network of individuals passionate about the drive of cryptocurrency adoption and has already amassed a network of over 5,000 participants from 55 countries, with 1,300 actively contributing to Bitget’s success.

With the expansion, the program aims to engage with Filipino crypto enthusiasts, influencers, and community leaders to lead the charge in spreading blockchain innovation.

The program offers participants tailored incentives, exclusive rewards, and access to tools that enable them to grow professionally while contributing to Bitget’s global expansion. Outstanding participants will also have opportunities to engage in global and regional events, having a platform for local crypto enthusiasts to showcase their knowledge and represent the country on the world stage.

“The awareness for crypto and blockchain is increasing daily. We’re growing at a fast pace to keep up with the market’s demands,” Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget, said. “We see this as an opportunity to leverage our platform to accelerate mainstream adoption and support people who want to do the same. By engaging with our communities, we aim to create an army of supporters that share the same vision as Bitget — bringing crypto to all.”

This initiative is spearheaded by Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth, an initiative that aims to empower young talents and foster innovation within the crypto space. Launched in May 2023, this initiative aligns with Bitget’s vision of nurturing a new generation of leaders who can drive global adoption of blockchain technology to anchor young talents onto the crypto space.

In its next phase, the program plans to include offline meetups and regional tours, bringing both global and local advocates together. These initiatives will allow Filipino builders more opportunities to collaborate, share ideas, and deepen their understanding of blockchain technology in a more personal and impactful way. Bitget hopes to promote community-building and empower builders to contribute to the program’s growth and innovation.

Filipinos who want to join the program can visit https://www.bitget.com/incubation-program.