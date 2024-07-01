BagoSphere, a Philippine startup specializing in human capability training and upskilling solutions, secures equity investment from Negros Women for Tomorrow Foundation (NWTF), a nongovernment organization dedicated to providing microfinancing and developmental services for marginalized communities. This strategic investment marks a pivotal moment for both organizations as they join forces to create impactful training programs to foster sustainable communities and advance nation-building efforts.

The new funding will drive BagoSphere’s latest innovative programs, focusing on leadership development and expansion in the Philippines and exploring strategic growth in Southeast Asia over the next two years, targeting frontliners in fast-growing industries. Furthermore, the new funding will enhance the learner community experience, aiming to reach 100,000 members.

“This is a testament to the trust we’ve built with NWTF over the years. We see immense opportunities to support frontline workers in various sectors. Despite technological advancements, these roles remain deeply human-centered,” Zhihan Lee, chief executive officer and co-founder of BagoSphere, stated. “Many of these workers lack formal education, and our goal is to empower workers from low-income backgrounds in forging a path to the middle class through the help of our programs.”

BagoSphere has trained over 10,000 jobseekers, frontliners, and professionals. This track record underscores BagoSphere’s commitment to empowering individuals and fostering continuous learning and development.

Adrian Ackeret, partner & chief investment officer at elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization, a long-standing partner of BagoSphere, welcomes NWTF’s investment to validate BagoSphere’s impactful work. He praises BagoSphere’s approach to empowering entry-level workers to become resilient professionals, and underscores its strong business model for future growth.

For over a decade, BagoSphere has served as NWTF’s strategic talent partner, notably through their Loan Officers Foundation Training program, enhancing communication skills and the job of NWTF’s loan officer trainees. This program helped expand NWTF’s workforce from 2,000 to over 5,000 employees across Luzon and the Visayas.

“We recognize that people are the heart of every business. Progress and development are achieved when individuals have the right mindsets, skills, and capabilities. Our investment with BagoSphere is a testament to our belief in their role in fostering sustainable communities across the country and beyond,” said Suzzette D. Gaston, executive director and co-founder of NWTF.

NWTF’s investment adds to the robust support BagoSphere has received from various investors, partners and clients, such as Ateneo Center for Educational Development, Grab Philippines, and elea Foundation, among many others. This collective backing underscores confidence in BagoSphere’s mission and its transformative impact on communities.