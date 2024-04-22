The country’s brightest, most tech-savvy young minds won big in the 9th Philippine Robothon Competition 2024 co-organized by First Eduspec, Inc. and Rex Education. The competition was recently held at St. Paul College Pasig.

The competition, the most prestigious robotics-related showcase in the country today, was aptly themed, “F.U.T.U.R.E.: Filipinos in Unified Technologies, Unveiling Robotics Excellence; Pagtanaw sa Ating Ambisyon Tungo sa Matatag na Edukasyon.” It gave young Filipino innovators a fitting platform to show their expertise in robotics, a field becoming increasingly important in today’s society. The ninth edition, like its predecessors, allowed the student participants not only to demonstrate their various technical skills when it comes to robotics but also their ability to create innovative solutions to pressing community issues.

St. Paul College Pasig (Primary), Las Piñas Montessori School (Middle), Brokenshire College Toril (Junior), and Grace Christian College (Senior) were adjudged champions in the different mini-robot challenge categories. De La Salle University Integrated School (Middle) and Immaculate Conception-Greenhills (High School), on the other hand, were hailed as the big winners in the two innovative open categories.

Aside from the contest proper, another highlight of the 9th Philippine Robothon Competition was the seminar-workshop titled “Unlocking Learner’s Potential through STEAM Education.” This conference gathered some of the country’s best, most innovative experts in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) — including Gino Luayon, school head at the Domuschola International School; Vilma Clerigo, principal at San Beda College Alabang; and Paolo Josef Blando, program and partnership development officer of the National Teachers College — to discuss the growing importance of STEAM education in the modern-day curriculum and how to unlock students’ potential in these fields.

STEAM is a critical component of 21st-century education because at its very core is the enhancement of vital future-proof skills like problem-solving, data gathering and analysis, evidence assessment, and technical and technological know-how. The same skills are expected to have premium value in this present-day context marked by rapid advancements in technology and heightened complexity.

