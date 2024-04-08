Yield Guild Games (YGG) Pilipinas, a growing community of gamers, creators and traders supporting Web3 adoption in the Philippines, will be going on its annual “Roadtrip” from April to July as part of its efforts to bring Web3 closer to Filipino communities.

Six locations will be visited over four months, beginning in Batangas (April 13 at Aquamarine Recreational Center) and followed by Baguio (April 27 at Baguio Ayala Land Technohub, Camp John Hay), Cebu (May 18 at Ayala Malls Central Bloc), Davao (June 1 at Ayala Malls Abreeza), Bacolod (June 22 at Ayala Malls Capitol Central), and Manila (July 6 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay). Attendees will be able to learn more about Web3, play fun and exciting new Web3 games, and meet other members of the community.

Each leg of the Roadtrip will be jam-packed with meet-and-greets, game demos, show matches, and a live version of the Discord show Crypto Fiesta. Web3 Metaversity, the online learning platform led by YGG Pilipinas, will conduct sessions at the event to educate attendees about cryptocurrency, blockchain, and trading fundamentals. Attendees will receive a quest card to keep track of the booths they will visit in the Experience Zone. Participating exhibitors include Web3 games Arena of Faith (AOF) and Sipher, game developer Delabs Games, game asset manufacturer BreederDAO, crypto exchange Coins.ph, and Web3 mobile infrastructure Jambo. The popular farming game Pixels will also be showcased in a stage demo during the Batangas and Baguio legs of the Roadtrip.

“Web3 gaming has opened many possibilities for people living with low income in the Philippines. Many of our kapwa Filipinos were able to bounce back after the pandemic because of Web3 games, and it was a small barangay in Nueva Ecija that started this now global movement. We want to ensure that every community in the Philippines has an opportunity to participate in this economy. The YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip is one of the ways we can teach new, future-oriented skills to the young, tech-savvy people in our provinces. Anyone, regardless of who they are or where they live, can access Web3. Our kababayan from the provinces could be the next leaders, founders and creators in this emerging industry,” said YGG Pilipinas Country Head Mench Dizon.

The event will be easy to spot, as there will be a YGG Jeep prominently parked at the venue and decked out in YGG Pilipinas themes. The first leg in Batangas will feature YGG Pilipinas Campaign Director John Sedano and YGG Pilipinas Community Lead Spraky in attendance as Web3 Metaversity mentors, along with other community leaders and key opinion leaders. There will be a 45-minute stage program, which will dive deep into the topic “Building Communities and Finding Careers in Web3” with speakers YGG Pilipinas Community Manager Syl, YGG Scholarship Manager and Coordinator Kuya Kevs, and Web3 content creator Munchies.

The Baguio leg will feature Spraky and YGG Lead Game Ambassador Miccolo as Web3 Metaversity mentors. There will be a separate area with two 30-minute sessions focused on the topic “Leading a Community That Matters,” where Spraky will join fellow speakers, YGG Head Coach and Asset Manager Nate and YGG Guild Advancement Program (GAP) Ambassador and Web3 content creator Kookoo. Information on other legs will be posted on YGG Pilipinas’ social media channels in the coming weeks.

The YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip is being held with the support and collaboration of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). In addition to its national-level partnership with the DICT, the YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip has also partnered with DICT Region IV-A and DICT Cordillera Administrative Region. These industry partnerships will enable more students to participate in the Roadtrip through the mobilization of the DICT’s regional offices. The DICT will also work with LGUs for additional support, including through the Sanggunian ng Kabataan, as well as assist with social media and local promotions.

Coins.ph, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the Philippines, is a platinum sponsor and the official exchange partner for the event, while Ayala Malls is its official venue partner. Other platinum sponsors are Delabs Games and Stables. Gold sponsors are Sipher, Arena of Faith, BreederDAO and Jambo, which is also the event’s official smartphone partner. Carv.io and OP Games are the event’s silver sponsors. Other partners include BitPinas, The Sandbox, and over 20 communities and guilds from different regions of the Philippines.