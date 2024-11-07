After 19 years of service, The Rhetoricians: The UPLB Speech Communication Organization continues to commit itself to training its members and constituents to be paragons of excellence and ethical communicators through various initiatives.

One of which is the highly anticipated Powerhouse 2024, which will be conducted face-to-face for the first time since 2019. Powerhouse is the organization’s annual public forum led by experts in communication that addresses a wide range of topics that recognize the importance of ethical communication and providing information to the masses.

With the upcoming 2025 elections, the theme of this year’s forum is The Power of Voices in the Digital Age. It will focus on empowering young voices in engaging in responsible voting amidst the digital era wherein misinformation and disinformation continue to spread like wildfire through digital platforms.

This year’s esteemed speakers are Mona Magnu-Veluz, also known as Mighty Magulang, and Hon. Raoul Danniel Abellar Manuel.

Mighty Magulang serves as the National Spokesperson of the Autism Society Philippines (ASP) and the concurrent Country Manager for the ASP Autism Works economic empowerment program, but she is better known for her videos containing historical and genealogical facts about Philippine history on her TikTok account with over 600,000 followers. Hon. Raoul Danniel Abellar Manuel, also known as Rep. Raoul Manuel, is a member of the House of Representatives for Kabataan Partylist, advocating as the sole voice for the youth in Congress. He is also an active member of the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, the Philippine Legislators Committee on Population and Development, and Parliamentarians for a Fossil-Fuel-Free Future.

Powerhouse 2024: The Power of Voices in the Digital Age will be held on the 14th of November 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Rural Economic Development and Renewable Energy Center (REDREC) Auditorium, UP Los Baños.

For partnerships and event sponsorship inquiries, contact Gabriel Nafura at 0947-324-3283 or email The Rhetoricians at therhetoriciansuplb.powerhouse@gmail.com. For tickets and more information about Powerhouse 2024, follow our Facebook and Instagram pages: @TheRhetoricians.