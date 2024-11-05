KMC Solutions hosts second edition, celebrating innovation, resilience, and impact with 300+ entries from the Philippine startup ecosystem

After the success of its inaugural edition, KMC Solutions, a leading provider of flexible office spaces, has attracted a record number of 300+ entries from over 100 startups across the Philippines for the KMC Startup Awards 2024, honoring pioneering ideas and recognizing forward-thinking innovators who are shaping the future of the Philippine economy.

In collaboration with Philippine Startup Week, Ideaspace | QBO, Kaya Founders, Web3PH, and Uniquecorn Strategies, this year’s awards have drawn entries across sectors like fintech, agritech, construction, logistics, and healthcare. The increased participation underscores the event’s prestige and the local startup community’s dedication to innovation.

“We are inspired by the overwhelming number of entries we’ve received for the KMC Startup Awards this year. Each startup brought forward not just an application but a story filled with milestones, resilience, and a vision for impact. More than the awards, we want to offer these trailblazing startups the privilege of being valued and recognized, giving them a memorable experience in true KMC style. This event is our way of celebrating these dedicated innovators as they share, connect, and build a future that inspires us all,” said Michael McCullough, co-founder of KMC Solutions.

This year’s awards will recognize gold, silver, and bronze honorees across 10 business categories: Startup of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year, Innovative Product of the Year, Innovation in Marketing Award, Tech Innovator Award, Customer Excellence Award, Social Impact Award, and Sustainability Award, as well as two new categories, the Growth Champion and the Best Newcomer Awards. Each category focuses on a unique aspect of innovation, growth, and social contribution, underscoring the awards’ dedication to honoring the broad spectrum of startup excellence.

The winners will be announced at a gala night on Nov. 15, 2024, where the top 30 entries will be honored, adding suspense as startups discover their placements live. Aside from the award recognitions, the event will also provide a unique opportunity for startups to showcase achievements, connect with investors, and network with key industry stakeholders.

Entries for the KMC Startup Awards 2024 underwent a rigorous judging process by some of the country’s most influential figures in the startup and business community, including Michael McCullough, co-founder of KMC Solutions; Alwyn Rosel and Ben Alderson, deputy directors of QBO Innovation Hub; Dean Bernales, founder and CEO of Uniquecorn Strategies; Quenby Go, executive director of MAIN.PH; Ray Alimurung, general partner of Kaya Founders; Raya Buensuceso, managing director of Kaya Founders; and Steve Sy, co-founder of Great Deals. These leaders bring expertise across e-commerce, venture capital, startup development, and tech innovation, setting a high standard for competition.

The Philippines is currently ranked sixth among startup ecosystems in Southeast Asia and 60th globally, and the KMC Startup Awards attest to this thriving community by recognizing top emerging businesses and entrepreneurs driving the country’s acceleration in the startup scene.

Last year’s inaugural event highlighted exceptional startups from various industries, such as sari-sari store enabler Packworks (Startup of the Year), digital bank GoTyme Bank (Tech Innovator Award), agritech social enterprise Sakahon (Social Impact Award), pet telehealth platform PetPal Asia (Outstanding Marketing Campaign), and Patrick Gentry, CEO of end-to-end HR solutions provider Sprout Solutions (Emerging Leader of the Year).

The KMC Startup Awards serve as a platform to foster connection, mentorship, and inspiration within the startup community. This event demonstrates KMC Solutions’ commitment to strengthening the startup ecosystem in the country.

Join us in celebrating the Philippines’ top startups at the KMC Startup Awards 2024. For more information about this year’s awards and to stay updated on the winners, visit https://kmc.solutions/spaces/startup-awards-2024 and follow the KMC Solutions Facebook page.