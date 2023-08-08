Finally, after four long years, Hydro Manila Music Festival makes its return this Aug. 26, 2023 at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds! Prepare yourselves for a world of excitement, as we bring back the biggest celebration of music, water, and life. This year’s event promises to be extraordinary for Hydro Manila’s loyal patrons, dubbed as the “Splashmob.” They have been eagerly waiting, and now the comeback is a reality.

To make this as grand as possible, the organizers curated a massive lineup who will take the stage by storm. Get ready for heart-pounding performances from the Philippines’ most sought-after musical acts, including Kamikazee, Silent Sanctuary, Urbandub, Gloc-9, Flow G, O $ide Mafia, Al James, Kiyo, Juggernaut, DJ Ace Ramos, DJ Marc Marasigan, DJ Siangyoo, DJ Razikyle, DJ Carla Cray, Manila Bombsquad (DJ Marxx, Alwyn, DJ Jon Sedano, VJ Stro, MC Chunk), Fluokids (DJ Franco Zarate, DJ Katsy Lee, MC DM), ZkittleZ (DJ Hannah Ichiko, DJ Dara Carmina), MC Pao Avila, MC Ronthug, MC Blaize, and MC Ice Rosales.

“We’ve been waiting for this and now we’re excited to finally make it happen,” said Nick Hernandez, president and executive producer of Hydro Manila. “We missed the Splashmob’s vibe, energy, and passion to create lasting memories. We want to give them that opportunity again.”

Tickets for Hydro Manila 2023 are available at the Hydro Manila Website, SM Tickets Online, and all SM Tickets Outlets nationwide. Tickets are P1,200 each for general admission, and P2,000 for VIP until Aug. 25 only. Door charge prices are at P1,500 and P2,500 each for general admission and VIP, respectively.

For the latest updates, artist announcements, and ticket information, visit the Hydro Manila Facebook Page. See you, Splashmob, this Hydro Manila 2023!