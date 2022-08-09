Marketing and monetization technology provider InMobi has partnered with consumer insights company Inquiro to help local brands with their data-driven mobile marketing efforts.

Inquiro, under AdSpark Holdings, Inc., and Globe Telecom, Inc.’s corporate venture builder 917Ventures, said in an Aug. 8 press release that the partnership “can provide an understanding of customers by leveraging first-party data of over millions of Filipino users.”

“More than that, we focus on being champions of data privacy and security for all our solutions and clients,” said Jose Alfonso C. Reyna., chief operating officer of Inquiro.

“The Philippines stands as among the truly mobile-first markets in Southeast Asia with more than five hours of daily time on mobile and more than 60% of consumers shopping online,” said Rishi Bedi, managing director of Asia Pacific at InMobi.

Through the partnership, brands will be able to reach Inquiro audiences on InMobi’s mobile exchange or through their preferred ad-buying platforms.

“Brands will be able to drive better reach, make use of innovative creative formats from our creative gallery, and improve end-to-end attribution using InMobi solutions,” said Mr. Bedi.

A March 2022 SouthEast Asia (SEA) study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by InMobi found that increasing consumer concerns and awareness (83%) and the need to comply with data privacy regulations (81%) are the key drivers for most organizations to adopt consumer data practices.

The top challenges for businesses in the Southeast Asia region, Forrester Consulting found, are steeped in the after-effects of data and identity deprecation, which refers to the difficulty of bringing together data types to create a unified customer profile. To tackle this, “businesses should build a first-party data repository, the cost of investment for which is huge.” — Patricia B. Mirasol