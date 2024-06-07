HealthFirst, a multi-specialty clinic network under the RelianceUnited portfolio, launched its healthcare hub in Williams Center, Mandaluyong, on June 7.

The hub has three levels of multi-specialty clinics that provide services such as primary and specialty consultations, diagnostics, ambulatory surgeries, and physical rehabilitation.

From being a clinic facility fifteen years ago, HealthFirst is now a consolidated platform “aligned with what a hospital can do in an outpatient facility,” according to Karl Aaron G. Dimaano, HealthFirst’s general manager and chief operating officer.

Its aim is to offer streamlined care from consultation to diagnostics to treatment, he said.

“We want to simplify the patient journey,” he said in a media tour of the hub during the launch. “After patient consult, the common dilemma is, ‘Where do I go to next?’ You don’t have to [go elsewhere], because everything’s here.”

The hub’s centralization of data, he added, “is also important in healthcare management…when assessing the patient.”

HealthFirst Williams Center has 33 multi-specialty rooms, specialized healthcare centers, and an imaging and central laboratory. It offers over 21 specializations, including allergology, dermatology, surgery, pediatrics, neurology, and gynecology.

In addition to its mental healthcare service, the hub is planning to develop a neurodevelopmental facility for children, Robert T. Castro, medical director at HealthFirst, said.

“We’re also looking into expanding our ambulatory surgical procedures,” he said during the launch. “Anything that we can be safely done in an outpatient facility, like arthroscopy [a surgical procedure that allows a surgeon to examine and treat joint problems], we plan to bring here.”

HealthFirst has clinics in Alabang, BGC, Cubao, and Cebu, with more sites scheduled to open.

“We’re doing a hub-and-spoke model, where Williams Center is the hub and the other clinics are the spokes,” Mr. Dimaano told BusinessWorld. “We are planning to put up more hubs in the future.” – Patricia B. Marisol