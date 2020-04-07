BillEase offers interest-free financing on essential goods with Lazada Wallet

FDFC, the fintech company behind digital credit app BillEase, and Lazada have launched interest-free installment on all essential goods through Lazada Wallet. This effort is their bid to help consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers must first create a BillEase account and can choose to fund their Lazada Wallet as a top-up option. Once triggered, the installment plan will activate along with their funds to use for purchasing.

They can then enjoy a 0% annual percentage rate (APR), a small processing fee, and a pay-later option up to three months. Not only does this ease their burdens financially, but it also encourages them to proceed with non-cash transactions, since options like Cash on Delivery (COD) have been temporarily suspended.

“We are taking extraordinary steps to alleviate consumer pain points at this difficult time,” said Georg Steiger, CEO at FDFC. “In addition to extending payment deadlines and suspending penalties, we’ve partnered with Lazada to provide customers an option to defer payments in all essential products with zero interest and encourage the use of cashless-based transactions to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus infection and ensure the practice of physical distancing.”

The limited offer is available from April 1 to 15 only.


















