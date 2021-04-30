Home Spotlight SOCResources, Inc. announces schedule of annual stockholders’ meeting Spotlight SOCResources, Inc. announces schedule of annual stockholders’ meeting April 30, 2021 | 8:00 am Facebook Twitter Linkedin RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UnionBank at full throttle in 2021 AC Motors recognizes increased opportunity with online commerce, extends partnership with AutoDeal Security Bank, MUFG Bank celebrate 5 years of cross-border alliance in the Philippine financial industry SPOTLIGHT Preparing for Hybrid Work Setups with Aruba