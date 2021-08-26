Through a sustained social good collaboration, Goldilocks and SM Foundation recently distributed more than 1,200 cakes for the frontliners in the National Capital Region and CALABARZON. This effort aims to acknowledge the vital and tedious roles of all COVID-19 frontliners and intends to provide them with short relief throughthese sweet and tasty treats.

The recipients were from Camp Nakar Station Hospital in Lucena City, Fernando Air Base Hospital in Batangas, Philippine Red Cross Quarantine Facilities in Quezon City, and Army General Hospital in Taguig City, among others.

