Shell dangles Ferrari scale models in promo

PILIPINAS Shell is offering limited-edition Ferrari collectibles at reduced rates for purchases made in some of its service stations.

Every P500 single or accumulated fuel purchase entitles customers to get one of the five cars from the 1:43 scale Ferrari Race and Play Series — which includes models of the 250 Testa Rossa, 250 GTO Red, FXXK, La Ferrari and SF16-H — for P199 (with Shell V-Power) or P249 (Shell FuelSave). A Ferrari Hauler Truck that can store the five 1:43 scale models is also available for P800.

Also priced at P800 each are the radio-controlled Ferrari FF and S15-T models rendered in 1:24 scale. The Burago La Ferrari in 1:18 scale sells for P3,000 provided customers avail of V-Power Racing fuel.

Meanwhile, single or accumulated transactions worth P150 at Shell Select, Shell Shop, or Deli2Go allows customers to buy a 1:43 scale model kit of the Ferrari 458 Italia, California and Enzo Ferrari at P249 a piece.

The promo runs until Nov. 30.