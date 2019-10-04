Seagate Launches Nytro 1000 SATA SSD Series with Unique DuraWrite Technology

Expanding on its Nytro portfolio of enterprise flash products, Seagate today announced the launch of its new Nytro 1000 Series SATA SSD drives.

The Seagate Nytro 1000 SATA SSD series (which includes the Nytro 1351 and Nytro 1551 SSDs) delivers ultra-fast, consistent performance for read-intensive workloads.

The Nytro SSD series is designed to serve as the backbone of the enterprise’s cloud infrastructure, making it ideal for data center managers looking to upgrade their existing systems.

Unique DuraWrite technology reduces cumulative amount of data written

Among the innovations behind the Nytro SSD is Seagate DuraWrite technology, a unique lossless data reduction technology which compresses data flowing through Seagate’s internally-developed controller. The NAND flash memory inside SSDs is sensitive to the cumulative amount of data written to it; the more data written to flash, the shorter the SSD’s service life and the sooner its performance will degrade.

Seagate’s DuraWrite technology uses intelligent lossless compression techniques to reduce the amount of data stored on the flash. That enables up to 3.5 times higher random-write performance than competitive offerings, along with greater power efficiency and cost savings.









“No other company offers this type of technology,” says YevKoup, enterprise SSD product marketing manager. “Having less data to write leads to better SSD endurance and performance.”

Suited for the most demanding database and cloud environments

The Nytro SSD offers impressive speeds, with random-write performance of 55,000 IOPS (input/output operations per second), making it well-suited for the most demanding database and cloud environments, Koup explains.

The Nytro 1000 SSD is available in several capacity options, from 240GB up to 3.84TB. The Nytro SSD line supports “tunable capacity,” Koup says, which means data center managers get the flexibility to optimize the drive for performance or capacity considerations. In addition, it comes with a range of Seagate Secure™ data-protection options for peace-of-mind security.