Residential units, lifetime flying miles among incentives awarded to Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio

Silver medalist Nesthy A. Petecio, who went up against Japanese opponent Sena Irie in the women’s featherweight final bout, is guaranteed P5 million pesos for her 2021 Tokyo Olympics stint, per Republic Act No. 10699.

She is also set to receive other incentives, including a condominium in Davao Park District from Megaworld Corporation chairman Andrew L. Tan, and lifetime Mabuhay Miles from Philippine Airlines.

“Your silver win showed the heart of a strong Filipina to the world!,” said PAL in a statement on Tuesday.

Here are the details of her windfall thus far:

Philippine Airlines – 60,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for life

AirAsia Philippines – 5 years unlimited flights. All 14 Filipino athletes who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics additionally get three free round-trip tickets to any AirAsia domestic destination.

Megaworld Corporation – a P10 million residential condominium unit by Suntrust Properties, Inc., a Megaworld subsidiary, inside its Davao Park District township

Ovialand, Inc. – a Caliya house and lot unit worth P2.5 million in Candelaria, Quezon

Philippine Sports Foundation – P5 million

MVP Sports Foundation, Inc. – P5 million

San Miguel Foundation – P5 million

Deputy speaker representative Michael “Mikee” L. Romero – P2 million

Baguio City – P300,000, care of the city’s athletes’ incentives

Ms. Petecio is the first Filipino boxer to earn a place on the Olympics podium since Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco, Jr. in the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Her journey to a silver finish in the women’s featherweight (54–57 kg) included a unanimous decision against Colombian boxer Yeni Marcela A. Castaneda in the quarterfinals, and a win over European boxing champion Irma Testa of Italy via split decision in the semifinal bout.

Weightlifter Hidilyn F. Diaz received similar incentives after she secured the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal on July 27. — Patricia B. Mirasol