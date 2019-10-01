Remarkable detail

1 of 2

NBA 2K20

Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One,

Nintendo Switch

FOR VISUAL CONCEPTS, success seems to be a sure thing year in and year out. As the sole developer of titles off the NBA 2K franchise since 1999, it has benefited from the immense popularity of the National Basketball Association to move a whopping 90 million copies across 18 different videogaming platforms. At the same time, there can be no discounting its continuing efforts to churn out the very best in pro hoops — or, to be more precise, any type of hoops — simulations. It has come a long, long way from its Sega Dreamcast roots, and to contend that it‘s in a particularly sweet spot given the Sony PlayStation 4’s singular reach, the Microsoft Xbox One’s cutting-edge hardware, and the Nintendo Switch’s unmatched portability would be an understatement.

At the same time, Visual Concepts cannot but feel the burden of its accomplishments. Having achieved milestone after milestone in its aim to translate for gamers the otherwise-vicarious experience of appreciating matches at basketball’s highest level, it is constrained to top itself with every new iteration. Not for nothing has the NBA 2K series engendered extreme loyalty over the last two decades, counting among the likes of Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead, and WWE 2K as Take-Two Interactive’s most sustainable intellectual properties. Thus, pressure is constant. Exceedingly high expectations permeate every decision from cover to content, imbedded as they are in a compelling calling to meet the needs of a wide swath of audiences. Sports buffs are on one end of the spectrum, casual button mashers on the other.

Thankfully, Visual Concepts has again proven up to the task of both delivering unparalleled adrenaline-pumping action and underscoring realism at just about every turn with NBA 2K20. True, it went for reformatory — as opposed to revolutionary — changes; for instance, the addition of the WNBA is arguably long overdue. On the other hand, the improvements, however incremental, are evident from the outset. Advances in face- and body-scan and motion-capture technologies have enabled it to meet its overriding objective of approximating real life on the courts and off, with painstaking care taken to allow gamers to truly feel part of the proceedings.

In this regard, NBA 2K20 amps up its MyCareer mode by tapping the creative juices of Springhill Entertainment (otherwise known as the production company of LeBron James, arguably still the NBA’s biggest draw). Replete with supporting turns from such notable thespians as Idris Elba and Rosario Dawson, “When The Lights Are Brightest” follows the journey of Che to the pro ranks. Once a promising college player, he finds his draft stock tumble following unfortunate life choices. Gamers are tasked with steering him to his objective via elements more commonly found in role-playing games. And, in this regard, the level of detail is nothing short of remarkable; everything from team choices to contract negotiations to on-court development is tackled.

As with previous NBA 2K offerings, MyCareer enjoins gamers to spend real money to claim Virtual Currency, through which upgrades to Che’s stats are made. Granted, the enticement in NBA 2K20 is much more subtle and less in-your-face than before; organic grinding for character improvements has become reasonably attainable. Nonetheless, progression via in-game work remains time-consuming, what with numerous skills needing to be improved and higher-level buffs becoming more costly. In other words, pay-to-win enticements remain evident and underscore the convenience and expediency of microtransactions.









All the same, NBA 2K20 manages to deliver on its promise, and how. It trots out a more polished MyGM mode by implementing a system that places a cap on gamer-controlled actions over a given period, as well as an updated skill tree and leveling-up structure. Meanwhile, MyTeam further emphasizes management-sim components by tweaking the parameters of card collecting. And, throughout, competition is enhanced by subtle and significant changes that serve not just to satisfy, but to delight. Among the more pronounced: enhanced artificial intelligence and Motion Engine effects; improved ball handling, reactions on defense, and rim protection; better use of badges; and additional features covered by the Takeover system, which provides stat boosts once a meter is filled through streaks of offensive and defensive gems.

Needless to say, NBA 2K20 looks and feels like the real deal. Its gorgeous presentation manifests in everything from the courts to the players’ faces to the action itself, backstopped by a killer soundtrack headlined by the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott and slated to be updated constantly. And, throughout, gamers are kept involved and engaged by the fluidity of movement, seamless transition between animations and controlled situations, and near-perfect presentation of variables — from the pre- and post-match shows to the live-ball commentary to the interviews. In short, Visual Concepts has — as always, but better and far more efficiently — made sure to dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s.

To be sure, NBA 2K20 could have done more in its treatment of WNBA elements. Make no mistake; the stars are all present, and their signature moves ported over. Then again, gamers are afforded little else apart from the opportunity to play an entire season while controlling one of the 12 teams. Perhaps Visual Concepts saw fit to save more for later, emphasizing readiness over speed, but, at the same time, ensuring that the franchise is able to at least stand toe to toe with the competition. At this point, it’s fair to claim that the option was added only to address the ostensible stride made by NBA Live 19 in including the women’s league last year.

In any case, NBA 2K20 plays smoothly and runs free from technical snags. As with previous incarnations, it displays a natural flow to the animations, and in-game players control and handle naturally, even for series neophytes. The painstaking level of care and attention paid to the product is evident in the visceral feast. Which is to say it walks the walk as well as it talks the talk. It shines on the Switch and the Xbox One X, but definitively excels on the PS4 Pro, which benefits from a robust My Neighborhood experience. Regardless, it earns its keep; its release comes just eight months after publisher 2K agreed to a seven-year licensing extension with the NBA and the NBA Players Association worth an eye-popping $1.1 billion.

Taken in this context, NBA 2K20 stands as a testament to the capacity of the series to transcend its medium and match the borderless appeal of its source of inspiration. The NBA 2K20 Global Championship starts next month and will run until February 2020, with regional finals to be held in the United States, France, and Australia. Those who are really, really good at the game can do battle for prizes totaling $100,000. Those who aren’t still get to play it however they want. And, thanks to Visual Concepts, it should be more than worth their time.

THE GOOD:

• Superb audio-visual presentation

• Outstanding gameplay

• Plays smoothly and runs free of technical snags

• Robust My Neighborhood (PS4)

THE BAD:

• Microtransactions still abound

• Limited WNBA options

RATING: 9.5/10

POSTSCRIPT: The Forbidden Arts is described on Nintendo’s official website as an “action adventure platformer with a focus on discovery and exploration,” and, if nothing else, it tries hard to live up to promise. Developer-publisher Stingbot Games wraps its gameplay around the story of Phoenix, a young boy whose power of pyromancy is recognized and awakened by the druid Elia. In the process of honing his abilities to control fire through interaction with other magicians, he learns of a sinister threat about to envelop the Overworld. How he gets to sharpen existing skills and gain new ones while overcoming challenges form the crux of gamer interaction.

The Forbidden Arts offers mechanics that are no more complicated than its plot. From the outset, Phoenix is armed with twin daggers to hack and slash at enemies, not to mention dexterity to run from, or jump to avoid, attacks. In time, he develops his talent for magic, allowing him to widen his offensive and defensive repertoire. As he is a pyromancer, he can unleash fireballs (and, later on, heat vision and spirit of flame), theoretically good for dealing damage from a distance, but which depletes his magic meter accordingly. Replenishment comes by way of proximity to sources of combustion.

The Forbidden Arts encourages Phoenix’s traversal of dungeons. Scattered all around, and often in areas requiring conscious effort to get to, are blocks of gold. Once collected, these can then be used to rebuild shrines granting access to missions that enable character upgrades upon completion. Not surprisingly, it gets to earn its keep the most through the platforming sequences, during which gamers run, roll, dodge, duck, dip, jump, jimmy, and, yes, pore through puzzles. The obstacles are varied, but, apart from unexpected twists, on the easy side.

At $14.99, The Forbidden Arts emerges as a decent-enough eShop title that should be good for some 10 hours’ worth of gameplay. The plot is rudimentary at best, and the visual and sound designs display catchy but repetitive components. Enemies abound and exhibit distinct qualities, but the level of combat itself rarely elevates beyond the use of Phoenix’s most basic blades of steel. In any case, the platforming elements stand out and serve to distinguish it from the dregs of Nintendo’s vast library of digital titles. Worth a try. (7/10)

THE LAST WORD: Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age wallpaper sets are now available for redemption via My Nintendo Rewards. Each of the two choices on offer can be had for just 50 Platinum Coins. On the flipside, fans of the franchise aren’t happy about the Dragon Quest I/II/III release for the Switch. The port from Square Enix’s mobile offerings in 2013 optimizes controls for the hybrid console and contains quality-of-life improvements, but also suffers from stuttering and washed-out visuals.