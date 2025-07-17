BAGUIO CITY — A local resident found a kilo of crystal meth, or shabu, in Sabtang, Batanes, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

The 46-year-old male residing in Barangay Chavayan reportedly found the illicit drugs packed inside a transparent plastic bag labeled “66,” which was further enclosed in an open gold and black aluminum bag marked “freeso dried durien.”

PDEA said the recovery on July 13 was reported to authorities, prompting the Batanes Provincial Police Office (BPPO), PDEA RO2 Batanes Provincial Office, Sabtang Police Station, Philippine Coast Guard, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit to head to the area where the shabu was formally turned in the next day.

The shabu is now with the PDEA Batanes Provincial Office and will undergo laboratory analysis. — Artemio A. Dumlao