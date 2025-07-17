TAIHEIYO CEMENT Philippines, Inc.’s (TCPI) distribution terminal in Batangas is on track to begin operations by the second quarter next year, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

With an estimated cost of P3.72 billion, TCPI’s Luzon Distribution Terminal in Calaca, Batangas, is part of the Japanese group’s P21 billion in planned Philippine investments.

“The DTI welcomed the long-term investment, which is poised to meet growing demand for high-quality cement throughout Luzon,” the DTI said in a statement on Thursday.

“The new terminal will also facilitate the wider distribution of blended cement, an environmentally conscious product that helps reduce carbon emissions by using recycled materials like fly ash and slag,” it added.

According to the DTI, the project will raise its production capacity to 4 million tons per year and generate 26,000 jobs.

“Taiheiyo’s contributions go beyond production, as this project exemplifies the type of investment that Bagong Pilipinas champions: one that creates jobs, drives innovation, and supports our sustainability goals,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said.

TCPI is a subsidiary of Taiheiyo Cement Corp. which holds a 40% domestic market share in Japan and employs around 13,000 globally.

TCPI is headquartered in Cebu.

Dita Angara-Mathay, special trade representative and commercial counselor of the DTI field office in Tokyo, said the TCPI project supports the Philippines’ ongoing infrastructure goals.

“As infrastructure continues to be a pillar of national growth, industry leaders like Taiheiyo will be at the forefront of helping us meet both current and future demand,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile