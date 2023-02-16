LISTED company Balai Ni Fruitas, Inc. is expanding the distribution of Balai Pandesal baked goods through supermarkets and convenience stores in Cebu.

“We reiterate our vision for [Balai Ni Fruitas] to be part of each Filipino household’s daily habit. We have further expanded the distribution of our baked goods outside our stores and we see great prospects in this initiative,” said Lester C. Yu, its president and chief executive officer.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said Ayala Center Cebu, Super Metro Colon, Metro Colon, Super Metro Lapu, and Super Metro Mambaling Metro Gaisano supermarkets are expected to soon carry Balai Pandesal goods.

“This is in line with the company’s strategic objective to make its products more accessible to Filipinos across the nation,” the company said.

Balai Pandesal products are initially available in Gaisano Country Mall, Gaisano Main Colin, Gaisano Market Square and two branches of 24 Summit Pharmacy.

The company said the expansion of its Balai Pandesal products complements the brand’s growing online presence in Cebu.

Currently, Balai Pandesal goods can be purchased through www.balaimart.com and through GrabFood and FoodPanda. These are also available in its Balai Pandesal anchor store and seven community stores within the Fruitas Holdings, Inc. network in Cebu.

Balai Ni Fruitas is a 75%-owned subsidiary of Fruitas Holdings. It has three brands, which are Balai Pandesal, Buko ni Fruitas, and Fruitas House of Desserts spread across its more than 90 active stores.

On the stock market on Wednesday, shares in Balai Ni Fruitas closed six centavos or 9.09% higher to P0.72 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile