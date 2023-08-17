The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has raised the passenger and cargo fuel surcharge rate for September, after keeping it at level 4 for three consecutive months or from June to August.

In an advisory posted on Wednesday, the CAB announced that the applicable fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights was raised by two levels or to Level 6.

Under level 6, passengers will have to pay a fuel surcharge of between P185 and P665 for domestic flights, and between P610.37 and P4,538.40 for international flights.

At the current level 4, CAB permits a fuel surcharge per passenger of between P117 to P342 for domestic flights and from P385.70 to P2,867.82 for international flights.

CAB Officer-in-Charge Maria Elben SL. Moro said that the applicable conversion for the Sept. 1-30 period is P54.97 per US dollar.

The fuel surcharge level set for September is the first rise since CAB started reducing rates in April.

Airline fuel surcharge is an optional fee imposed by airlines to recover fuel costs. It is evaluated based on a one-month average of jet fuel MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore) prices. — Justine Irish D. Tabile