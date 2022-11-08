MEGAWORLD Corp. said four of its office buildings recently received gold and silver Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) certifications.

In a statement, the real estate developer said its 17-storey One Paseo in Arcovia City, Pasig City and the 25-storey Worldwide Plaza in Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City earned Gold LEED certifications.

One Paseo is the first office development within the 12.3-hectare Arcovia City, while Worldwide Plaza is a build-to-suit office building that is home to JPMorgan’s Philippine Global Service Center.

Silver LEED certifications were given to Alliance Global Tower and Uptown Place Tower 3, both located in Uptown Bonifacio.

“Megaworld has always been an advocate for sustainable developments, as demonstrated by its commitment to build green buildings taking LEED standards into account across its various townships,” Megaworld Premier Offices First Vice-President Roland J. Tiongson said.

The new certifications from the US Green Building Council and Green Business Certification, Inc. brought Megaworld’s total number of LEED-certified towers to 17 — seven gold and 10 silver certifications.

Megaworld’s other gold LEED-certified buildings include: 8 Campus A, 8 Campus B, 8 Campus C, and Southeast Asian Campus in McKinley Hill, and 10 West Campus in McKinley West.

Its other silver LEED-certified buildings are: 1 West Campus, 2 West Campus, 3 West Campus, 5 West Campus, 6 West Campus, and 8 West Campus in McKinley West. Uptown Tower Place 1 and Uptown Place Tower 2 are also silver-certified.

“Being the top office developer in the Philippines, we feel that it is our responsibility to lead the market in terms of improving our products in the best way possible, and we believe that having LEED-certified buildings allows us to achieve that,” Mr. Tiongson said.

“This is very important now more than ever because in a post-pandemic setting, having LEED-certified buildings also improves the working environment for its occupants,” he added.

Megaworld is planning to have “most, if not all” of its upcoming office towers to be LEED-certified. — Justine Irish D. Tabile