THE ANTI-RED TAPE Authority (ARTA) said it plans to streamline the permit approval process for water and wastewater pipe laying works as well as leak repairs.

In a statement on Tuesday, ARTA said it is currently consulting the water industry and government agencies.

The third meeting, which was conducted on April 3, was also attended by Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss who expressed his support for ARTA’s plans.

“What we bring to the table is our experience, our approach, and our regulations and legislation. We share it in the Philippine context,” Mr. Fluss said.

“At the end of the day, it is an internal Philippine process that we are happy to contribute to with our best practices,” he added.

ARTA said that Israel uses sustainable water technologies to overcome water scarcity.

“We aspire to achieve several key outcomes, particularly in mirroring Israel’s sustainable water industry practices and ensuring that the permitting process does not unduly burden stakeholders and citizens alike,” ARTA Deputy Director General for Operations Gerald Divinagracia said.

“The Israeli Embassy’s contributions will guide us in formulating strategies to enhance efficiency and minimize bureaucratic obstacles,” he added.

During the meeting, Tahel Brandes, Israeli Water and Sewage Authority Senior Deputy Legal Adviser, presented Israel’s Water Law, the Water Council, and the regulatory reforms that are helping implement a sustainable water system.

The Development Academy of the Philippines, which also attended the meeting, was tasked with updating its review of the water utility industry, while ARTA is set to conduct a business process mapping workshop for the National Water Resources Board. — Justine Irish D. Tabile