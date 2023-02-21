CONVERGE Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc. will be extending its coverage to the residents of Boracay Island by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“We are here to serve the connectivity needs of both local and foreign tourists, as we know internet connection is a value-adding service to any tourist hot spot,” said Dennis Anthony H. Uy, chief executive officer and co-founder of Converge.

“With this, hopefully we can meaningfully contribute to Boracay’s tourist-driven economy,” he added.

The move is part of the company’s strategy of expanding its fiber footprint across the country.

“Converge has been working hard to further expand our fiber footprint in the Philippines so we can reach the unserved and underserved,” Converge Chief Operations Officer Jesus C. Romero said.

According to the company, it is aiming to provide connectivity to the island’s hospitality industry, which could increase profit and bring customer loyalty.

“Businesses will enjoy the benefits of dedicated, hyper-secured, and uninterrupted connectivity services for continuous business productivity, which will lead to increased profit and customer loyalty,” the company said.

Converge is also eyeing to service island-hopping entrepreneurs as entrepreneurial tourists work remotely in hotels, cafes, co-working spaces and temporary housing.

“One of the foremost needs of the modern traveler is having a stable and fast internet connection, while businesses require a reliable and better partner in connectivity. We are confident that our products and services will help cement the island’s luxurious reputation,” Converge Regional General Manager for Visayas and Mindanao Michael Maquiran said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile