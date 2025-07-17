PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., signed Republic Act No. 12228 on July 9, declaring every Nov. 7 a special national working holiday in honor of the establishment of the Philippines’ first mosque and the arrival of Islam in the country.

The day, now called Sheikh Karim’ul Makhdum Day, will commemorate the establishment of the Philippines’ first mosque and the introduction of Islam in the country.

The first mosque was built in Tawi-Tawi following the arrival of Shariff Karim’ul Makhdum, an Arab missionary who played a pivotal role in spreading Islam in the region.

“It is the policy of the State to instill inclusivity for all regardless of religious beliefs, in line with the constitutional right to freely exercise and enjoy their religion,” the law stated.

“Moreover, it is the State’s policy to provide due recognition to the indispensable contributions of Muslim Filipinos in the development of Philippine culture and civilization.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana