TAN-LED property developer Megaworld Corp. is ramping up its provincial expansion with its third residential development within its ecotourism township in Palawan, which is expected to generate P6.5 billion in sales.

The 460-unit project will rise within the 462-hectare Paragua Coastown in San Vicente, Palawan, with construction targeted for completion by 2031, the company told the stock exchange on Monday.

The 14-storey development, called Sánte Residences Palawan, will offer 32.5-square-meter (sq.m.) studio units; 81.5-sq.m. one-bedroom units; 107.5-sq.m. one-bedroom bi-level units; 120-sq.m. two-bedroom units; 146-sq.m. two-bedroom bi-level units; 138.5-sq.m. three-bedroom units; and 179.5-sq.m. three-bedroom bi-level units.

Unit prices will start at P9 million, Megaworld Palawan Head of Sales and Marketing Javier Romeo K. Abustan said during a briefing.

The property is being positioned as the Philippines’ first WELL-certified residential development, in line with Megaworld’s push to integrate sustainability and wellness features into its portfolio.

Sánte Residences Palawan will incorporate sustainability features such as low-flow fixtures in toilet and kitchen areas, occupancy sensors to conserve energy, high energy-efficiency-rated equipment, a rainwater harvesting system, and a materials recovery facility.

The basement and ground-floor parking areas will also include electric vehicle-ready slots, the company said.

The development will offer views of Pagdanan Bay and nearby forests, with angled balcony pods designed to highlight the area’s coastal and mountainous landscape.

Planned wellness facilities include a gym, Verve Studio, and a quiet lounge. It will also feature a halotherapy center, which uses salt therapy as part of its wellness offering.

Its hydro-kinetics pool will offer different hydrotherapy features aimed at soothing muscles and improving circulation. The Sánte Botanique Garden will provide residents with access to sustainably grown produce.

Other amenities on the second level include a function room, a dedicated co-working space, a daycare center, a fitness center, a game room, an infinity lap pool, a kiddie pool, an outdoor playground, and an outdoor lounge.

Paragua Coastown is also set to host two Megaworld hotels — Savoy Hotel Palawan and Paragua Sands Hotel — which will offer a combined 617 room keys.

The township adds to the developer’s existing projects in the area, including Paragua Beach Village and Oceanfront Premier Residences.

The township is located near the province’s 15-kilometer Long Beach and is about five minutes from San Vicente Airport, making it accessible to both local and foreign visitors, the company said.

Megaworld shares rose by 1.35%, or three centavos, to close at P2.26 apiece on Monday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz