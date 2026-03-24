AYALA LAND OFFICES, the office development and leasing arm of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), is rebranding its flexible office offering Clock In as Click Space, a plug-and-play workspace solution with build-to-suit options and enterprise support tailored for hybrid work, technology shifts, and evolving business needs.

“This evolution reflects our vision to go beyond providing space. We are building ecosystems that help businesses scale, stay resilient, and thrive in a world that is changing faster than ever,” Ayala Land Offices President and Chief Executive Officer Hamm E. Katipunan said in a statement on Monday.

The company said the new offering targets larger tenants in the technology, creative, and professional services sectors.

“While its identity and offerings have evolved, its core remains unchanged, continuing to deliver high-quality workspaces, foster a meaningful community, and uphold a steadfast commitment to customer care and operational excellence,” the company said.

Ayala Land Offices said it plans to launch a flagship location at One Ayala, featuring an updated design, additional services, and a new Deuces coffee branch. It added that it is scouting expansion sites in key business districts over the next one to two years.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in ALI declined by 7.44% to P16.92 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno