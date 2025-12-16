RESIDENTIAL developer Ovialand, Inc. plans to launch three mini-malls by next year as it seeks to diversify revenue streams and enhance services within its housing communities, its top executive said.

“For 2026, we will start including commercial buildings in our capital expenditure so we can better serve our communities,” Ovialand President and Chief Executive Officer Pammy Olivares-Vital told reporters last week.

The company plans to open two commercial developments near its townships in San Pablo, Laguna, and another in Bulacan, she said.

“These will be two- to three-storey buildings located within communities where we already have an existing presence,” Ms. Olivares-Vital said.

The commercial facilities, with floor areas ranging from 3,000 square meters (sq.m.) to 5,000 sq.m., are expected to house essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies, educational and tutorial centers, and banking facilities.

“As a young and growing company, we want to strengthen our base by building income streams under a different business model,” she said.

Ovialand currently has nine residential projects across Bulacan, Laguna, Quezon, and Batangas.

This year, the company built 770 housing units and turned over 645 units to buyers.

Founded in 2014, Ovialand focuses on horizontal residential developments in Luzon catering to the middle-income market, with housing units typically priced between P3 million and P5 million.

The company recently partnered with Japan-based real estate firm Takara Leben Co., Ltd. for the development of Anara, its housing project in Bulacan.

Ms. Olivares-Vital earlier said the company maintains a “pessimistic but not fearful outlook” for 2026, citing risks from reduced public infrastructure spending and softer consumer demand.

For 2025, Ovialand expects revenues to rise by 22% to P2.43 billion from P2 billion last year, supported by strong housing sales.

The company reported a 37% increase in consolidated net income to P420 million for the first half, while revenues grew by 20% to P1.1 billion. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz