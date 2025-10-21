By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

OLIVAREZ-LED Ovialand, Inc. (OLI) said it will continue expanding its regional housing projects despite risks posed by natural disasters and corruption in government spending.

“We will continue to execute our regional growth strategy — choosing to stay in the areas where we are present (Laguna, Quezon, and Bulacan) and strengthen our market share there,” OLI President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pammy Olivares-Vital told BusinessWorld in a Viber message.

She cited Baliwag City in Bulacan as a key growth market for the company due to its proximity to Metro Manila.

“We will continue expanding in this progressive city as its proximity to those working in Metro Manila makes Baliwag a strong option for their family homes,” Ms. Vital said.

She said the housing sector has been affected by macroeconomic challenges such as elevated inflation, geopolitical tensions, and high interest rates.

She also flagged corruption in government spending and the impact of natural disasters as risks that could slow the growth of the local housing market.

“These things are huge enough for us to slow down our growth plans, but we know that in times of uncertainty, Filipinos will be drawn to what is the most important: family, stability, and a home,” she said.

“This is why we work round the clock to ensure that we deliver our commitments not just to our homebuyers but to all the stakeholders in our ecosystem,” she added.

OLI said it is addressing flooding risks in its developments by selecting safer locations, improving master planning, and coordinating with local government units.

The company’s current portfolio includes Seriya in Baliwag, Bulacan; Caliya in Candelaria, Quezon; Terrazza in Santo Tomas, Batangas; and Santevi, Savana, and Sannera in San Pablo, Laguna.

Its second Baliwag project, Anara, will span 10 hectares and be developed in three phases, Ms. Vital said. OLI recently broke ground for the project.

The first phase, covering four hectares, will have 310 house-and-lot units targeted for turnover by the third quarter of 2026.

“The unique characteristic of these houses is that they will all be corner lots, and each home will have enough space and flexibility,” Ms. Vital said.

She added that the units will be priced between P4 million and P5 million.

The initial phase will also include commercial spaces and a community chapel.

OLI aims to offer homebuyers a “premier family living experience” through its housing developments and customer service, Ms. Vital said.

The company reported a 37% increase in its consolidated net income to P420 million in the first half, driven by demand for premium-affordable homes.

As of end-June, OLI’s revenues grew by 20% to P1.1 billion, supported by strong sales of its projects in Laguna and Bulacan.