SM OFFICES, the commercial property arm of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., has earned its sixth LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) Gold certification with its 15-storey FiveE-com Center in Pasay City.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the FiveE-com Center received the LEED Operations and Maintenance Gold certification under the LEED v4.1 O+M: Existing Buildings framework.

The LEED framework evaluates energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor environmental quality, and building management practices.

The twin-tower FiveE-com Center has more than 93,000 square meters of gross leasable area, with floor plates averaging 3,500 square meters designed for flexible office layouts.

The property features biophilic design and open-air spaces, including landscaped decks, pocket gardens, select office balconies, and koi ponds.

It also utilizes automated meter reading systems to track real-time energy consumption and a building management system that adjusts cooling based on occupancy. Energy recovery ventilators replace stale air to improve indoor air quality and reduce HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) energy demand.

The center provides electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle facilities, and covered walkways connecting to SM Mall of Asia and a nearby transport hub.

SM Prime said its OneE-com, TwoE-com, and the upcoming SixE-com Center are also pursuing LEED certifications.

FiveE-com Center adds to the developer’s existing LEED office portfolio, which includes ThreeE-com Center and FourE-com Center in Pasay City, Mega Tower in Ortigas Center, Aura Tower in Bonifacio Global City, and North Towers in Quezon City.

In the first nine months of 2025, SM Prime’s net income grew 10% to P37.2 billion, with offices and warehouse revenues contributing P4 billion.

On the local bourse on Monday, SM Prime shares fell 2.31% or 50 centavos to close at P21.10 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz