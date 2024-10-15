DISCOVERY WORLD Corp.’s property management firm Discovery Hospitality Corp. (DHC) is targeting to finish its lifestyle and “millennial-focused” brand Kip & Kin in Siargao by 2026.

“In the early first week of December, we will be introducing a new brand. It’s going to be called Kip & Kin, we will do the groundbreaking in Siargao Island in General Luna,” Discovery Hospitality Chief Operating Officer Jose “Jun” C. Parreño said during a media roundtable on Wednesday last week.

The concept of the Kip & Kin brand combines a hotel and hostel business in a single property.

Joegil Magtanggol M. Escobar, the hotel manager of Discovery Coron, said the development is targeted to be finished in two years.

The firm will break ground for the General Luna, Siargao location in the first week of December this year.

“This is for the younger market, for the millennial-centered, more on design, more on communal spaces, more on connection to the locality and experiential,” Mr. Parreño said.

Meanwhile, the first Kip & Kin brand in El Nido, launched in 2021, is still under construction as it was delayed due to the pandemic.

“We have a land bank in Benguet. We also have land banks in San Vicente. Actually, we have another lot in Boracay. Hopefully, we’ll be able to use that for Kip & Kin in the future also,” Mr. Parreño said.

This also came with the rebranding of the two resorts. Discovery Shores Boracay and Club Paradise Palawan are now Discovery Boracay and Discovery Coron.

The 99-suite Discovery Boracay offers guest rooms and signature suites ranging from 40-45 square meters (sq.m.) for a junior suite to 252 sq.m. for a grand signature suite.

It is 30 minutes away from Caticlan Airport and two hours away from Kalibo International Airport.

Meanwhile, Discovery Coron offers a garden suite, sunrise villa, oceanview villa premiere, sunset villa, and sunset villa premiere. These guest rooms span from 27 sq.m. to 60 sq.m.

The resort is an hour away from Busuanga Airport.

“With this change comes a fresh new website, updated social media handles, and several exciting experiences for our guests, designed for everyone to enjoy,” Mr. Escobar said.

The rebranding is intended to ensure consistency and elevate the customer experience across all resorts.

“It is a crucial step in maintaining the high standard in service, amenities, and guest satisfaction that keeps Discovery Resorts distinct from the rest,” the firm said.

Along with the launch of the Kip & Kin brand, Mr. Escobar said that Sinag Restaurant is set to open later in 2024, along with the expansion of room offerings and treatments at the Glow Spa.

Last year, Discovery Resorts expanded with Discovery Samal that offers “a captivating vista of the Davao Gulf.” — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante