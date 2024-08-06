BATANGAS-BASED Reytech Construction & Development Corp. said it is leveraging the skills set and industry practices of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to pool manpower in the growing local construction market.

“Many OFWs gain extensive experience in engineering projects abroad, often working with advanced technologies and methodologies,” Reytech Founder and Chairman Hector S. Reyes said in an e-mailed statement last week.

The company has dedicated a portion of its workforce to OFWs with expertise in relevant fields such as mechanical, electrical, civil, or software engineering, most of whom were referred by current employees, Mr. Reyes said.

He added that skilled migrant workers’ insights could contribute to the booming construction industry by “building and delivering quality construction.”

“If they were given a chance to find a good company, I know they would rather stay and work here in the Philippines instead of tolerating unfavorable contracts and labor conditions all while being away from family,” Mr. Reyes said.

He said Filipinos remain a top choice for employers abroad for their dedication, reliability, adaptability, and proficiency in English, which is a competitive advantage.

The Department of Migrant Workers said 2,330,720 OFWs were deployed in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers and hitting an all-time high since 1969.

The Philippine construction industry is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 9.6% until 2025, reaching a total value of $8.4 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth follows a projected increase of 21.2% between 2020 and 2023, according to business management consultant group YCP Solidiance. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante