SOFTWARE as a Service learning provider MaivenPoint Philippines targets to bring in its educational technology (edtech) platforms that aim to modernize the operations of companies and academic institutions.

“This year, we are actively penetrating the local market… MaivenPoint Philippines aims to serve higher education institutions, training academies, and other organizations keen on digitalizing their training operations or education systems,” MaivenPoint Chief Customer Officer Albert Toh via an e-mail interview.

Mr. Toh said the company aims to bring two prime solutions to the country, namely Curricula and Examena.

The cloud-based learning management systems (LMS) Curricula is used to create corporate interactive training modules that cover industry-specific best practices, organizational knowledge, or technology upskilling.

Mr. Toh said the technology benefits corporate training providers across various stages, from initial onboarding to mandatory compliance training.

Curricula is integrated with Microsoft Teams and eliminates the need for additional software to track the progress of their employees’ attendance and progress.

“Curricula enhances personalized learning experiences by accommodating individual learning paces and preferences, supported by features such as data analytics, progress tracking, diverse assessment tools, and insightful reports,” he said.

Meanwhile, Examena caters to academic institutions and aims to digitalize all aspects of examinations.

These features include artificial intelligence (AI)-powered anti-cheating systems, exam scheduling and planning, diversified test questions, and anonymous exam grading.

Mr. Toh said Singapore Quality Institute (SQI), which now uses MaivenPoint Curricula, has seen increased productivity and digitalized online course delivery and administration.

“SQI has recorded an estimated $1-million return on investment over five years, increased access to more than 200 remote professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, adding that the course creation to lesson delivery has been reduced by over 2,500 hours a year.

In contrast, traditional software solutions require expensive upfront investments in software licenses and ongoing maintenance.

“We are proud of our run over the past years and continuing services for our clients, and we are looking at the same momentum and servicing for institutions and organizations in the Philippines,” he said.

AI continues to simultaneously be a threat and a solution for the local workforce, Mr. Toh said.

“In studying our target markets and localizing our operations, we found out that countries including the Philippines are looking to increasingly use edtech to better prepare their workers who are facing increasing risk of job loss due to rapid technological advancements,” he said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante