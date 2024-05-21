LUXURY HOTEL and resort operator Discovery World Corp. (DWC) said its inaugural residential development Elize Point in Davao is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The 11-hectare Elize Point luxury subdivision is situated in the Matina district with views of the Davao Gulf and Mt. Apo.

“Per technical team, completion of site dev end of 2026,” DWC Vice-President Mary Jean D. Codiñera told BusinessWorld in an e-mailed statement last week.

Ms. Codiñera added that amenities are set to be completed by the end of 2027, with turnover expected in the same year.

It has 61 designed lots, with sizes ranging from 600 to 1,000 square meters plotted on an elevated area. This provides residents with lush surroundings and a balance between urban living and countryside calm.

The development is a legacy project, one that sets out to honor the landscape while elevating the standards of high-end living, Ms. Codiñera said.

The company also noted that 43% of the 11-hectare expanse is dedicated to open spaces and amenities.

Ms. Codiñera said that open spaces can also be in the form of a landscaped garden, wellness zones with walking or cycling tracks, and playgrounds.

Among the features of the project include underground cabling, a clubhouse, mini theater, and an air-conditioned basketball court.

“Having amenities in the development allows residents a chance to de-stress. From a swimming pool to multi-purpose courts to a gymnasium, to a theatre, and more,” Ms. Codiñera said.

According to DWC President Jose C. Parreño, Elize Point prioritizes sustainability through the utilization of rainwater catchment areas, solar panels, and water treatment facilities.

Elize Point’s Sales Pavilion broke ground at a ceremony held on March 21, attended by Ms. Codiñera, Executive Director Chris Tiu, Sterling Structures Manuel Ching, and the In-House Sales Team Head Ed Sonoy.

Elize Point is the flagship residential venture of Discovery World Corp., owned by its subsidiary, One Davao Townships Corp. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante