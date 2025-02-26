THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has issued guidelines on setting up offices in planned sectors, workforce, and allocating funds for the operation of the Negros Island Region (NIR).

According to circular letter 2025-3, the daily operations and infrastructure costs of the NIR offices will be sourced from existing budgets of the concerned departments in Western Visayas and Central Visayas.

This circular was issued after the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 12000 or NIR Act.

Under Section 4 of the Act, Negros Occidental will install government offices related to agriculture, land, peace and order, security, and governance.

Meanwhile, Negros Oriental will host offices focused on human development, infrastructure, and industry and labor.

“With the NIR Act designed to speed up public service delivery in the local community, the DBM ensures its success by providing clear guidelines on how offices should be organized and operated effectively,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante