THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it has introduced a dashboard to improve monitoring of Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) releases.

The LGSF helps local government units (LGUs) implement priority programs, the DBM said in a statement on Tuesday.

“At DBM, we embrace digitalization and transparency. Anyone can use the dashboard which is now up and running on the DBM website. Here, you can monitor our fund releases under LGSF anytime, anywhere, and with ease,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

The dashboard can refine results by region, province, and city/wmunicipality and graphs each region’s share of released support funding, tracking data going back to 2021.

The DBM said the LGSF dashboard will be updated on the 15th of each month. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante